Pink & Green Weekend on the web

Virtually celebrate the spring season and Mother’s Day for Edgartown’s 9th annual Pink & Green weekend on May 8 to 10. Festivities for the whole family include a ‘Mom of the Year’ essay contest, online sales and shopping specials from Edgartown shops, and a Pink & Green 5K challenge.

Even the traditional dog show will be online. By May 7 at 8 pm, submit a photo of your pink-and-green outfitted dog to info@edgartownboardoftrade.com. The judges will select the best-dressed preppy pooch. Organizers invite the community to share their weekend at @VisitEdgartown or by using #EDGPinkAndGreen.

Visit edgpinkandgreen.com for more information.