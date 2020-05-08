Hospice MV supporters match donations

A small group of Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard supporters are offering to match any donations to Hospice this month up to $25,000, according to a press release.

“That means that every dollar you donate to Hospice during the month of May will in fact have double the impact,” the release states.

With the generosity of this group of supporters, along with the rest of the Vineyard community, Hospice hopes to raise $50,000 this month in direct support of patient care expenses which are so desperately needed during this time.

According to the release, Hospice is already 65 percent of the way to reaching its overall fundraising goal for this month.

“Hospice is a community funded organization dependent on donations to support the good work of our nurses, bereavement counselors and spiritual advisors who continue to deliver loving care to our neighbors in need 24/7, 365 days per year,” the release states.

Donations can be made online at hospiceofmv.org/donations or by check mailed to PO Box

1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. Please reference the May Community Match.