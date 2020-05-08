Social distancing is no day at the beach

To the Editor:

In January my husband and toddler and I moved to Woods Hole from Edgartown (where I have lived since 1996). We’ve been enjoying getting to know Woods Hole and Falmouth in a new and deeper way after all these years of racing through on the way to the ferry. We’ve made many new friends and ever since we all got socially distanced from each other in mid March, I started creating a weekly “Woods Hole Gazette” to brighten the days of my neighbors here. This past weekend there were so many people flouting social distancing and hanging out on the beaches here that for the “Sunday Funnies” I made a cartoon about it. My mother thought I should forward it to the newspapers in case it brought a laugh (and a social distancing warning) to other people in our area.

So here it is. Hope you enjoy!

Katrina Nevin

Woods Hole