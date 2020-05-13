A quick list of community resources

Updated May 13



We began this list as shortcut to important resources — food, meetings for those in recovery, services for seniors, and a list of our libraries and places of worship. All are good places to go to for assistance in these trying times.

Senior services

Errands for the Elderly: The M.V. Freemasons are providing free errand services — Post Office, prescription pickup, etc. — for Island senior citizens. Call 310-867-4857 and leave name, street address, and call-back number, or email the information to bstringfellow302@gmail.com.

M.V. Center for Living, 508-939-9440

Tisbury Council on Aging, 508-696-4205

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging, 508-693-4509

Edgartown Council on Aging (the Anchors), 508-627-4368

Up-Island Council on Aging (Howes House), 508-693-2896

Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands, 508-693-4393

Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard, 508-954-0357, ctrish@hamv.org, Advance Care Planning (ACP) support/online sessions, Home Safety Modification Program, Falls Prevention Program.

Variety of services Island-wide

First Stop MV, firststopmv.org: Comprehensive guide to resources that support the health and wellness of everyone in the Island community.

M.V. Community Services, 508-693-7900, mvcommunityservices.org: If you’re healthy and able to volunteer to help other Islanders, visit mvcommunityservices.org/care-for-community.

Dukes County Social Services, 508-696-3844: For assistance with SNAP (food stamps), Fuel Assistance, and Unemployment claims.

Dukes County Veterans Services, 508-693-6887

Dukes County Committee for Disabled Affairs, 508-697-9330

Dukes County Homeless Prevention Services, 978-273-0533

Unemployment assistance

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program: Apply for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program by filling out an online application here.

MassHire Cape and Islands Career Center: The state Department of Unemployment offers daily virtual meetings where they will take you through a step-by-step process of filing an unemployment claim at masshire-capeandislands.com.

Food services

Island Food Pantry, Christ United Methodist (“Stone”) Church, 89 Williams St., Vineyard Haven, islandfoodpantry.org, Monday 2–4 pm; Wednesday 2–4 pm; Saturday 10 am–12 pm. Pickup is outside. Delivery can be arranged, email delivery@islandfoodpantry.org.

Edgartown Council on Aging, Meals delivered on Wednesday in the afternoon for Edgartown residents aged 55-plus who are in need. Contact Meris Keating, 508-627-4368, mkeating@edgartown-ma.us.

Meals on Wheels, Monday to Friday, 10 am – 12 pm. Call 800-224-4630 or 508-394-4630 for information, requirements, and how to apply.

Serving Hands Food Distribution, First Baptist Church, 43 Spring St., Vineyard Haven, but staging of cars is at nearby St. Augustine’s Church, off Franklin St.; also at West Tisbury Agricultural Hall, Edgartown School, and MVRHS. Friday, May 8, and continuing every other Friday. Begins at 1:30 pm. Pickup is outside. Delivery is also available. Contact Alicia Nicholson, anicholson@mvcommunityservices.org.

Wampanoag Tribal Food Pantry: Tribal members experiencing a food emergency can email Jennifer Randolph at wcm@wampanoagtribe-nsn.gov or call the 24-hour line at 508-955-9164.

M.V. Community Services: List of food resources: mvcommunityservices.org/foodresources.

Chilmark Help Hotline: For people in Chilmark who need assistance in safely receiving mail, groceries, prescriptions, etc. Call 508-545-3249 or email chilmarkneighbors@gmail.com.

School lunches

Preorder meals by completing the website form for the school where you will be receiving food. Delivery is to your car, so drive to the curb and wait for a staff member to assist you.

Edgartown School, edgartownschool.org, pick up on Mondays and Thursdays only, from 12–1 pm. General groceries and prepared meals. Each bag has enough food for several meals.

Oak Bluffs School, oakbluffsschool.com, pick up on Mondays and Thursdays only, from 12–1 pm. General groceries and prepared meals. Each bag will last for three days.

Tisbury School, tisbury.mvyps.org, pick up on Mondays and Thursdays only, from 12–1 pm. Groceries only. Each bag has enough food for several meals.

West Tisbury School, bit.ly/westtisburyschool, pick up every weekday, Monday through Friday from 11 am–1 pm. Daily prepared meals in the familiar grab-and-go style.

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, mvrhs.org, pick up Mondays and Thursdays only from 12–1 pm. Prepared meals on Mondays to last the three days until Thursday, and prepared meals on Thursdays to last to the end of the week.

Grocery stores

Vineyard Haven Stop & Shop: Every day, senior shopping hours, 6 am to 7 am; regular hours, 7 am to 9 pm.

Edgartown Stop & Shop: Every day, senior shopping hours, 6 am to 7 am; regular hours, 7 am to 10 pm.

Down-Island Cronig’s, Tisbury: Senior and infirm shopping hours, 7 am to 8 am; Monday through Saturday; regular hours, 8 am to 8 pm; closed on Sunday.

Vineyard Grocer, Tisbury: Monday through Saturday, 6:30 am to 8 pm; Sunday, 6:30 am to 5:30 pm.

Reliable Market, Oak Bluffs: Monday through Saturday; senior shopping hours, 9 am to 10 am; regular hours, 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday hours, 10 am to 1 pm.

Tony’s Market, Oak Bluffs: Open daily, 7 am to 9 pm; curbside service, call ahead; deli counter, Monday through Saturday; seniors’ priority, 7 am to 8 am.

Farms

The Grey Barn and Farm, Chilmark: Every day, 8 am to 5 pm.

Mermaid Farm, Chilmark: Every day, 24 hours, one person allowed in the farm stand at a time.

North Tabor Farm, Chilmark: Every day, 24 hours, self-serve farm stand selling eggs.

FARM Institute, Edgartown: Available for meat and eggs, curbside pickup upon request.

Morning Glory Farm, Edgartown: Senior shopping hour is 9 am to 10 am, and we’ll be open until 5 pm on Tuesday through Saturday. The farmstand has a new layout and other distancing and safety measures in place, with the same warm and friendly service you’ve always known. Please bring your own face coverings.

Healthcare services

Vineyard Health Care Access Program, mvhealthcareaccess.org, 508-696-0020, for assistance with MassHealth, Medicare, and other insurance.

Health Imperatives, healthimperatives.org. Sexual and reproductive health clinic (Martha’s Vineyard Family Planning), 508-693-1208. Women, infants, and children (WIC) nutrition assistance, 508-771-7896. Cape & Islands Healthy Families program (support for young parents), 508-540-2968.

Vineyard Medical Care, vineyardmedicalcare.com, Currently offering video telehealth appointments, call 508-693-4400 to schedule. Monday to Friday, 8 am–4 pm.

Island Health Care, Community Health Center, ihimv.org, Primary care, public health nursing, and mental health/substance abuse disorder support. help@ihimv.org, 508-939-9358.

Resources for those in recovery

Pause a While will host a free conference call for AA meetings at 2 pm, every day. Dial-in number: 425-436-6360, Access Code: 422932#. Please share. We also need volunteers to chair the phone meetings. Email pauldart@pauseawhile.org for information.

List of online AA meetings: bit.ly/aadirectory

List of online NA meetings: bit.ly/nadirectory

List of online SMART recovery meetings: bit.ly/smartrecoverylist

List of refuge recovery meetings online: bit.ly/refugelist

In the Rooms recovery community (may need to create account): bit.ly/roomscommunity

SMART recovery discussion forum: bit.ly/recoveryonlineforum

Mail services

U.S. Postal Service: If you have a home mailbox, your outgoing mail can be picked up by a postal worker. You can order stamps, shipping boxes, and envelopes on the USPS website, as well as print a mailing label and request a pickup at your mailbox. For those who do not have a computer, a mail-order form is available upon request from your town’s Post Office.

Nonprofit and small business support

M.V. Nonprofit Collaborative: Local, state, and federal resources for nonprofits during the COVID-19 crisis, mvnonprofits.org/page-18205.

SCORE Small Business Association, Cape Cod & Islands: Online workshops, mentor connections, resource library, capecod.score.org.

M.V. Chamber of Commerce: To receive business updates, including resources for small businesses through this COVID-19 crisis and our recovery, mvy.com/stayinformed.html.

M.V. Bank Lift Certificate: For businesses that have been forced to close or have been negatively affected by the commonwealth’s stay-at-home advisory, M.V. Bank is offering a Lift Certificate that can be purchased on their secure website: mvbank.com/lift. Add a discount of up to 50 percent, and M.V. Bank will match the discount up to 10 percent.

Volunteer services

Medical Reserve Corps (MRC): Looking for anyone who has a good level of knowledge of medical care and administrative services. Must provide a CORI background check. Contact mvmedicalreservecorps@gmail.com.

Red Cross: To help set up and take care of disaster shelters, or help those affected by disasters. Contact Edward Blanchard at edward.blanchard@redcross.org.

Salvation Army: Locally trained in ServSafe to serve food at shelters. They also help with critical supplies donated from other volunteer services. Contact Rick Reinhardsen at rsr1017@comcast.net.

Citizens Emergency Response Team (CERT): Trains regularly to help on a community level for basic needs and emergency services. Contact Gary Robinson at robinsongary1@gmail.com.

Dukes County Website: Island outreach and coordination support services, dukescounty.org.

CodeRED Alert System: Your local emergency broadcast system. If a person registers, that person can be reached if there is a sudden public emergency, through the device of their choosing. bit.ly/coderedalert.

Public libraries

Aquinnah, 508-645-2314, aquinnahlibrary.org

Chilmark, 508-645-3360, chilmarklibrary.org

Edgartown, 508-627-4221, edgartownlibrary.org

Oak Bluffs, 508-693-9433, oakbluffslibrary.org

Vineyard Haven, 508-696-4211, vhlibrary.org

West Tisbury, 508-693-3366, westtisburylibrary.org

Places of worship

A Igreja Que Cresce the Growing Church, 784-930-8629

Baha’i Faith, 508-693-4905

Beacon of Hope, 508-563-5767

Bodhi Path Buddhist Center, 508-696-5929

Chilmark Community Church, 508-645-3100

Christian Science Society, 508-696-7369

Church of Christ, 508-627-2834

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 508-693-8642

Covenant on the Rock Ministry, 508-790-1910

Faith Community Church, 508-627-8918

Federated Church, 508-627-4421

First Baptist Church, 508-693-1539



First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, 508-693-2842

Gay Head Community Baptist Church, 508-693-1539

Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Parish, 508-693-0342

Grace Episcopal Church, 508-693-0332



House of Prayer, 508-696-9916

Jehovah’s Witnesses, 508-696-0996

Kabbalah and Healing, hadarta613@gmail.com

Martha’s Vineyard Bible Church, 508-693-1411

Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center, 508-693-0745

Mission Calvary Church, 508-685-7690

Quakers (Religious Society of Friends), 508-693-1834

Revival Church for the Nations/Igreja do Avivamento para as Nações, 508-696-3835

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 508-627-5330

Seventh-Day Adventist, 508-299-9700

Trinity UMC of Martha’s Vineyard, 508-693-4424



U.U. Society of Martha’s Vineyard, 508-693-8982

Vineyard Assembly of God, 508-696-7576