Free virtual art class with Tiffiney Shoquist

Join the Chilmark library on May 16 and 23, as Tiffiney Shoquist, artist and art and fashion teacher at MVRHS, introduces ways of sketching your world through the use of different materials and techniques. Drawing from observation, photographs, memory, and imagination, you will record the complexities of being human, a press release states. Through guided practice, critiques, group discussions, and independent work, participants can learn how to better represent themselves as artists and individuals. Bring materials you would like to use, or email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for a materials list.

Shoquist is an artist and teacher, living on Martha’s Vineyard since 2013. Prior to working as the drawing and painting teacher at MVRHS, Shoquist spent time in Iceland, Philadelphia, and in Boston, where she received her degree in teaching and art at MassArt.

Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get a Zoom invitation.