Ninth day without a confirmed case

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital is now on a nine day stretch of reporting no new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of Thursday a total of 633 people have been tested with 23 positive cases, 603 negative, and seven pending results. The hospital also reported zero hospitalizations for COVID-19.

Those numbers mark a nine-day stretch of no new confirmed cases at the hospital.

In the past week, the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health confirmed four additional patients tested positive for viral antibodies and a separate patient tested off-Island was positive for a regular test bringing the Island’s total to 28. Boards of health spokesperson and Tisbury health agent Maura Valley confirmed three antibody test patients were no longer symptomatic.

Valley clarified that the antibody tests are now classified as “probable positives.”

Of the four antibody positive tests, all four are female. Two are aged 50-59, one is aged 40-49, and another is aged 20-29.

Of the 24 confirmed cases on the Island 13 are female and 11 are male. Seven of the cases are aged 50-59 years old, seven cases are 60-69 years old, five are 20-29 years old, two are 30-39 years old, two are 20 years old or younger, and one is 40-49.

At the state level Wednesday, the Department of Public Health reported 174 new deaths — a jump from the 33 reported on Tuesday. There have been 5,315 total deaths across the state.

DPH also reported there were 1,165 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 80,497. Massachusetts has performed 410,032 tests with only four percent of cases hospitalized.