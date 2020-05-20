Chilmark library offers training on osprey monitoring

The Chilmark library presents Osprey Monitoring with Felix Neck, a virtual training session on Sunday, May 31, at 12 pm with Liz Dengenis. Participants will review the history of the program, which began when there were only four nesting pairs on the Island. According to a press release, more than 50 years later, due to establishing critical nesting habitat and the help of osprey monitors, there were more than 340 osprey living on Martha’s Vineyard last year. The presentation will help monitors to review how to approach a nest, collect data, and learn all about the natural history of these famous summer residents.

Dengenis got her environmental sciences degree from the University of San Diego, and is now the education coordinator at Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary. She heads the citizen science efforts at Felix Neck, including the osprey monitoring and horseshoe crab spawning survey programs.

Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom invitation. The free event is sponsored by the Friends of the Chilmark Public Library.