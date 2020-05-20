Foraging fun at the Community Greenhouse

Experience a bounty of Island-grown, organic vegetables, herbs, and flowers that are sure to help in planning a special Memorial Day picnic or cookout. The M.V. Community Greenhouse, a volunteer-run members’ nonprofit, is having a plant sale on Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24, from 10 am to 4 pm. You can discover annuals, seeds, delectable edibles, and much more. This greenhouse full of joy is located at 114 New York Ave. in Oak Bluffs. A volunteer will direct cars in the parking area, since only six people at a time can shop. Be sure to wear a mask, and bring boxes or a cart. To plan ahead, email greenhousevineyard@gmail.com and visit marthasvineyardgreenhouse.org.