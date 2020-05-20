O.B. police search for missing person

Oak Bluffs police are looking for any information on Jonathan White, 28, who went missing on May 9.

White was last seen at the Woods Hole Steamship Authority terminal by a family member on Saturday, May 9, at 9:15 am, according to a Facebook post from the Oak Bluffs Police Department. It is believed White arrived at a family residence on Pennacook Avenue in Oak Bluffs after he was seen in Woods Hole.

White is approximately 5’8’’ tall and weighs 170 pounds. Police also wrote White’s hair may be longer than seen in pictures and that he sometimes wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans, and a black baseball hat with a frog on it.

Any information related to White’s whereabouts should be forwarded to the Oak Bluffs Police Department: 508-693-0750 (station) or 508-693-1212 (dispatch).