Donate to support the Martha’s Vineyard TimesBy Tara Kenny - May 22, 20200Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR UncategorizedSSA cancels some ferry trips CommunityMartha’s Vineyard at Work: Making the Circuit NewsEarthquake hits Buzzards Bay NewsFive new COVID-19 cases at hospital Friday NewsAll dressed up for Howl-loween Latest Posts0Richard Gordon Leahy The Martha's Vineyard Times - December 1, 20200James Anthony Caporale Jr. The Martha's Vineyard Times - December 1, 20200There are other voices out there The Martha's Vineyard Times - December 1, 20200Elizabeth Lüntzel Neumann The Martha's Vineyard Times - December 1, 2020Popular CategoriesNews13856Community9555Letters to the Editor4744Arts & Entertainment4494Sports3559Obituaries2968Town Columns1684Community Notes1280Eat & Drink1271Art & Galleries1173Opinion1137Events842Info Picks835Business Briefs645Film643Books557Chilmark553About UsBuy PhotosContact UsCopyrightPrivacy PolicyUser Agreement © Copyright 2017 The Martha's Vineyard Times