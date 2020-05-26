Noreen J. Bettencourt passed away on March 15, 2020.

She is survived by her brothers, Michael Bettencourt of Edgartown, and Bruce Bettencourt of Tierra Verde, Fla.; her grandson, Steven Packish; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Manuel (“RIP”) and Olma Bettencourt; her brothers John, Daniel, and Peter Bettencourt; and her son, Greg Packish.

Her memorial Mass will be held in St. Augustine’s Church, Franklin Street, Vineyard Haven, on Saturday, June 20 ,at 11 am. Burial will follow in the New Westside Cemetery in Edgartown.

Her complete obituary, and an online guestbook, may be viewed at ccgfuneralhome.com/obit/noreen-j.-bettencourt. Donations may be made in Noreen’s name to Island Autism at Marcy Bronzino Bettencourt, P.O. Box 3004, Edgartown, MA 02539, or islandautism.org/donate.