William Henry Baumann Jr., or Billy as he was known by those who loved him, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020, with both of his sons at his side.

A brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, friend, veteran, and salesman, Billy was quick with a smile, and an avid conversationalist on many subjects, particularly wine, sports, fishing, birds, and life in general. He loved talking to people, regardless of where he was or whether he knew you. He had a wicked sense of humor, and loved to laugh and make others laugh with him. If you laughed with Billy, you had a lifelong friend.

Born at the height of the baby boom on Oct. 27, 1946, to Rita (Flynn) and William H. Baumann Sr. in Pasadena, Calif., he was raised in Holyoke, the oldest of four siblings. He served as an altar boy at Sacred Heart Church, and was a member of both the varsity track and field and football teams at Holyoke Catholic High School.

Billy, like many of his generation, served his country as their fathers had before them. He enlisted as a Navy Seabee in 1967, completed a tour of duty in Vietnam, and was honorably discharged in November 1968. He returned home and, using the GI Bill, attended Holyoke Community College and Westfield State College, graduating with a bachelor of arts in psychology in 1972.

It was while working at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield that the stars aligned and he met the love of his life, Jane (Donaldson) Baumann. They were married, and soon had two sons, Benjamin in 1976 and Erik in 1978. They would have many adventures together. A lover of the ocean, Billy and his family could often be found on Martha’s Vineyard, fishing, swimming, boating, reading, socializing, and just goofing around. And it was with his family, all together, that Billy was truly his happiest.

He loved music, and would loudly serenade his sons out of bed after making their lunches, ensuring they would not be late for school. He was an accomplished air guitar player, and could often be found jamming out to his favorites songs.

Billy was a father and husband first, but could also sell sawdust to a lumberyard. A top performer for several printing companies, he earned several accolades, including Salesman of the Year in 1991, 1995, and 1998 for Mitsubishi Lithographic Presses.

He is survived by his sons, Benjamin Baumann and his wife, Ceniya Palmer-Baumann and her three children, of South Dartmouth, and Erik Baumann and his wife, Carly Baumann, of Fairhaven; granddaughters Daisy and Sylvia; sisters Katherine Fenton and Alice Hogan; brother Peter Baumann; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Monica O’Donnell, and by his loving wife, Jane Baumann.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date to allow friends and family to gather safely and honor his memory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

