Discover spring magic at Mytoi

Mindfully wander along winding footpaths that are nestled among a uniquely designed garden and a tranquil pond. At this special time of year, the Mytoi garden on Chappaquiddick is not to be missed. As you explore this secluded Trustees property, take in the beautiful sights of pine and birch trees, flowering bushes, and a stone garden. When you come across a wooden shelter on your journey, sit for a while, and you may just feel that time has stopped. Although the Trustees buildings are closed, this magical sanctuary is open year-round, daily, from sunrise to sunset. Visit the Mytoi webpage to plan your visit, and remember to follow social distancing guidelines: bit.ly/mytoi.