Richard D. Kleinberg, 77, of Chilmark, died on Sunday evening, May 24, 2020, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. He was married to Sharon (Kagan) Kleinberg.

A private graveside service in the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Cemetery was held for family, and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.

Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.