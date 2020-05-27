Trustees to open shoreline gatehouses 

Four Trustees of the Reservations gatehouses will open Saturday, June 2. The gatehouses are at the Dike Bridge, Wasque, Mytoi, and Norton Point. Over-sand vehicles (OSV) are presently allowed on Chappy and at Norton Point, according to a Trustees release, but on June 2, OSV permits will be checked.

“One important change this year is The Trustees are restricting OSV sales to online only, so please visit our website, thetrustees.org/mvosv, to purchase a permit,” the release states. “These should be picked up at The Trustees’ Vineyard Haven office at 860 State Road, Monday to Thursday, 9 am to 2 pm, or at any Trustees gatehouses on Martha’s Vineyard after June 2.”

Over-sand travel will be adjusted, as it has been in the past, based on the location of shorebirds, the release states. More information on shorebird locations is available on The Trustees’ Facebook page.

“Please practice social distancing and use face coverings while on Trustees properties, per the governor’s recommendations,” the release states.