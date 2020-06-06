IHC tests 379 patients

Island Health Care (IHC) has tested 379 patients with zero positives as of Saturday.

The community health center, in cooperation with Quest Diagnostics, town health agents, and others, is set to give a test to whoever wants one on the Island. Of those tests, 241 have come back negative and 138 are pending results.

This comes as the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and the Island’s boards of Health have not reported a new confirmed case in the past six days.

On Saturday, the hospital confirmed 1,048 patients have been tested for COVID-19. Of those, 28 have tested positive, 1017 have tested negative, and 3 are pending results. There are zero hospitalizations at the hospital, but the hospital has previously transferred three patients off-Island for COVID-related issues.

The boards of health, which aggregates confirmed cases tested off-Island, adds two additional cases, bringing the Island total to 30.

The number of confirmed positives has stayed at 30 since a new case was confirmed last weekend. Of those 18 are male and 12 are female. Of those eight of the cases are aged 50-59 years old, seven cases are 60-69 years old, six are 20-29 years old, three are 30-39 years old, two are 20 years old or younger, two are 40-49, and two are 70 years or older.

The boards of health have also started reporting on probable cases. As of Thursday, the Island’s total number of presumed positive cases rose to 15, of which 12 are positive antibody tests and three symptomatically positive.

Of those nine are female and six are male. Of the 15 presumed positive cases, four are aged 60-69, three are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, two are aged 20-29, two are less than 20 years old, and one is over the age of 70.

In an expanded report Friday, the boards of health reported that 19 of the 30 confirmed cases are linked to another case. Of the 30 cases 28 are no longer symptomatic and have been released from isolation.

At the state level Saturday, the Department of Public Health reported 575 new confirmed cases, with 55 new deaths due to COVID-19. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 103,132 and total confirmed deaths to 7,289.

The total number of probable cases, which includes all probable cases stretching back to March 1, is 3,831, with 70 new cases Saturday. The total number of probable deaths is 137 with zero probable deaths reported Friday. Probable deaths are decreasing as they are added to confirmed deaths.

Probable cases include patients with positive molecular tests, positive serology/antibody tests, patients who were not tested, but had COVID-19 symptoms and were know to be exposed to a positive case, as well as patients whose death certificates list COVID-19 as a cause of death, but did not receive a laboratory test.

The state is also now keeping track of the number of antibody tests with 1,019 new antibody tests taken. Overall 50,575 patients have been tested for antibodies.