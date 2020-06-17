Patricia Favreau joins the board of directors at MVFF

West Tisbury resident Patricia Favreau has joined the board of directors of the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival.

Favreau is the executive vice president and chief communications officer for the Church Pension Group (CPG), a $15 billion nonprofit financial services firm that serves Episcopal Church employers and employees around the world. According to a press release from the MVFF, Favreau is a member of the CPG’s executive leadership team, and works with the Church Pension Fund’s board of trustees to establish policy and set long-term strategic priorities for the organization. Before joining the CPG, she served as president of Redscout, a midsize strategic consultancy that helps household brands through advertising and new product development. A graduate of Amherst College and the University of Virginia School of Law, Favreau is a year-round resident of West Tisbury, where she lives with her husband Marc and their sons Owen and Emmett.