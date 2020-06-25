Boat hits barge off East Chop

A 33-foot pleasure craft struck an aggregate barge being cable towed by a tugboat off East Chop late Wednesday night.

Coast Guard vessels from Station Menemsha and Station Woods Hole responded, according to U.S. Coast Guard petty officer Amanda Wyrick. A Jay Hawk helicopter crew from Air Station Cape Cod also responded. The Jay Hawk crew dropped a rescue diver who evaluated the medical needs of the people on the pleasure craft. The passengers’ injuries did not require air transportation.

The passengers were transported by Coast Guard vessel to Falmouth and their vessel was towed to the Falmouth Harbor fuel pier by Towboat US.

As of 11 pm Wednesday evening, a 47-foot motor lifeboat from Station Menemsha was assessing the barge.

