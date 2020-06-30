Baker relaxes self-quarantine advisory

Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday that visitors coming to Massachusetts from New England, New York, and New Jersey will not be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Baker said the decision is due to those states making significant progress in flattening the COVID-19 curve.

“These surrounding states, like Massachusetts, are seeing a significant decline in cases and new hospitalizations,” Baker said. “Travelers arriving from these 7 states are exempt.”

The update to the travel advisory is the first since March 27 when Baker urged all travelers coming to Massachusetts to self-quarantine for 14 days. Those showing COVID-19 symptoms are instructed to not travel to Massachusetts

When those in the lodging industry such as hotels, motels, Airbnb, and VRBO reopened at the beginning of the state’s phase two reopening plan, part of their guidelines were to inform visitors there was an advisory to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Looking ahead to the Fourth of July weekend, Baker said people have generally been good about following the self-quarantine protocol and other measures to prevent potential spread.

“It’s our hope that most folks don’t do the big large Fourth of July gatherings and for the most part across the commonwealth they’re not,” Baker said.

At the state level Monday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 101 new cases with 35 new deaths, which includes probable cases and deaths. In total, there have been 108,768 confirmed cases and 8,095 deaths across the state.

The state is also keeping track of antibody tests. There were 292 new antibody tests Sunday. In total, 70,768 individuals have been tested for antibodies.

There are currently 762 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Massachusetts.