Martha’s Vineyard Bank announces 2020 Essay Contest Winners

Martha’s Vineyard Bank recently announced its 2020 Essay Contest winners, which honored National Teach Children to Save Day 2020 and is part of Martha’s Vineyard Bank’s Economic Education Campaign.

The first place $200 prize went to Greta Smelser, a fifth grader at Morse Pond Middle School; the second place $100 prize went to Penelope Heaslip, a fifth grader at Morse Pond Middle School; the third place $50 prize went to Walter Prescott, a sixth grader at the West Tisbury School; and the Honorable Mention $25 prize went to Rueben Ox, a fifth grader at the West Tisbury School.

A press release from the bank says that winners were announced by phone last week and prizes will be mailed to recipients.

The contest was open to any fifth, sixth, or seventh grade student on Martha’s Vineyard or in Falmouth enrolled in the Edgartown School, home schooling, Oak Bluffs School, Chilmark School, Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School, Tisbury School, West Tisbury School, Morse Pond Middle School, or Lawrence Junior High School.

The children wrote about the following thought-provoking question: “In our world where financial differences have wide gaps, explain what the differences are between ‘wants’ and ‘needs.’”

“All of us at Martha’s Vineyard Bank were impressed to receive so many fantastic entries for the contest and we were honored to sponsor this worthwhile educational enrichment opportunity,” Patti Leighton, Community Relations Director at Martha’s Vineyard Bank, said in the release.

The bank’s essay team would like to thank the judges: Margaret Regan, past principal Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, and Ann Tyra, a Martha’s Vineyard Bank trustee.