No Black Lives Matter sign at Edgartown bank yet

1 of 3

Neither the Main Street nor the Upper Main Street branches of Rockland Trust had Black Lives Matter showing in their windows on the morning of July 2, despite a vow to reinstate one that was removed made the previous day. Both branches did sport Independence Day signage. The bank kicked a hornet’s nest recently when it opted to take down a Black Lives Matter sign following a local complaint. Representatives of the bank have said the sign was damaged or “sun damaged” and needed to go. The branch manager also said such signage naturally rotates.

The Black Lives Matter sign in question was in the window of the Main Street branch, according to Jane Chittick, the person who complained. Chittick opted to share her email complaint with The Times recently. Following the complaint, an email exchange ensued between Chittick, bank CEO Chris Oddleifson, and branch manager Delos (“Dee”) Lander.

At one point, Lander appears to have capitulated to Chittick’s request.

“Jane, I have discussed this matter with Tilma [Johnson] and my managers and we have decided to remove the signs,” he wrote. “We will be using more traditional messaging from our marketing team that demonstrates Rockland’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. Thanks, Dee[.]”

Lander declined to answer follow-up questions and referred inquiry to Rockland Trust headquarters. A representative from the public relations firm Solomon, McCown, and Cence confirmed the signage had been in the Main Street branch. She also said the signage would be put back up Thursday.

“So they’re putting it back up? Maybe they’re going to make a better looking one,” Chittick said Thursday. “I’ve got a lot of phone calls at home. They think I was right.”

The decision has generated more than 100 comments on social media and in The Times online comments.

In a statement issued July 1, Oddleifson expressed strong support for Black Lives Matter.

“Rockland Trust fervently stands with the Black Lives Matter movement messages of justice, fairness, and equality,” he stated. “Decisions regarding signage should be made at the corporate level. The branch was not instructed to take this signage down, and the Rockland Trust marketing team has developed a new sign to replace the damaged sign with the same messaging.”

Asked what the Edgartown Board of Trade’s stance was on the signage, vice president Julia Celeste Tarka said she could not speak for the board but will confer with them. Speaking for herself, she said there’s a Black Lives Matter sign in the window of her business, Rosewater Market.