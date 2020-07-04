Sponsored: COVID regs. for Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary/Mass Audubon

0
Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary. –Nancy Tutko

Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary / MassAudubon

  • Wear masks or other face covering if other visitors are nearby.
  • Keep a distance of six feet or more from other visitors and staff.
  • Carry in, carry out. Leave no trash behind.
  • Nature Play areas are closed.
  • Restrooms and water fountains are closed.
  • Do not gather in groups of people outside of your household.
  • Remain on the trails at all times to protect plants, animals, and yourself.
  • Dogs are NOT allowed anywhere in the sanctuary. 
  • Bicycles may use the entrance trail leading to the sanctuary, but no bikes are allowed on the interior trails. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR