Sponsored: COVID rules for Manuel F. Correllus State Forest

Manuel F. Correllus State Forest
Guidelines to follow in addition to CDC safety precautions:
- Minimize outdoor recreational time to limit potential exposure to COVID-19.
- Stay within solitary or small groups, and avoid gatherings of ten or more people.
- Practice social distancing of at least six feet between individuals.
- Administer healthy personal hygiene, such as handwashing for at least 20 seconds.
- Participate in only non-contact recreational activities.
- Leave a park or area should large gatherings begin to build.
- Stay home if ill, over 70, and/or part of a vulnerable population.