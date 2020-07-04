Sponsored: COVID rules for Manuel F. Correllus State Forest

Manuel F. Correllus State Forest

Guidelines to follow in addition to CDC safety precautions:

Minimize outdoor recreational time to limit potential exposure to COVID-19.

Stay within solitary or small groups, and avoid gatherings of ten or more people.

Practice social distancing of at least six feet between individuals.

Administer healthy personal hygiene, such as handwashing for at least 20 seconds.

Participate in only non-contact recreational activities.

Leave a park or area should large gatherings begin to build.