Sponsored: COVID rules for Manuel F. Correllus State Forest

Photo by Kate Warner

Manuel F. Correllus State Forest

Guidelines to follow in addition to CDC safety precautions:

  • Minimize outdoor recreational time to limit potential exposure to COVID-19.
  • Stay within solitary or small groups, and avoid gatherings of ten or more people.
  • Practice social distancing of at least six feet between individuals.
  • Administer healthy personal hygiene, such as handwashing for at least 20 seconds.
  • Participate in only non-contact recreational activities.
  • Leave a park or area should large gatherings begin to build.
  • Stay home if ill, over 70, and/or part of a vulnerable population.

