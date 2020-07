Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation

COVID-29 Trail and Sanctuary Rules

Maintain social distancing at all times. Keep 10-12 feet from others; runners 25 feet. No gatherings of more than 5 people, except for families or households.



Alert others to your presence as you approach blind spots.

Wait for others to cross bridges and narrow spots before you do. Please leave plenty of passing space.

Leash all dogs at all times. Please pick up after your dog.