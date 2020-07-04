Sponsored: MV Land Bank COVID policies

Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank

A reminder to the public using land bank properties during this time to practice social distancing, maintaining a minimum of six feet when in proximity of others, particularly at trailheads, parking areas, and when passing others on the trail.

In addition, please make an extra effort to HAVE YOUR DOG ON A LEASH AT ALL TIMES to limit the potential of close contact with others.



The Land Bank has issued beach use guidelines for its properties that have bathing beaches. These include:

Moshup Beach (Part of Aquinnah Headlands)

Great Rock Bight

Chilmark Pond Preserve (Atlantic Ocean Beach)

Chappy Point

Edgartown Great Pond Beach (Atlantic Ocean Beach)

Hillman’s Point

Wilfred’s Pond Preserve

Tashmoo Preserve

Tisbury Great Pond Beach (Atlantic Ocean Beach)

Notice: Ice House Pond is closed to swimming.

To ensure community health and safety, Ice House Pond swimming access is closed for the season. Manaquayak Preserve hiking trails remain open. Please use the Lambert’s Cove Road Trailhead for hiking trail access. The Wintergreen Lane Trailhead is currently gated.

Land Bank beach use guidelines:

Practice social distancing and maintain a minimum of 6 feet from others on trails, at trailhead parking, and on beach access pathways.

Face coverings should be used where social distancing is not possible.

No groups larger than 10 people are allowed to gather.

Maintain a minimum of 12 feet distance between beach groups.

Organized ball games are not allowed on the beach.

Loading and unloading times for people and personal items should be limited as much as possible.

Note: Land Bank staff regularly tests water quality as per state DPH at these bathing beaches.



Land Bank boat user guidelines for Sepiessa Point Reservation boat launch: