Sponsored: New rules at the Trustees of Reservations properties

The Trustees asks that visitors follow these social distancing guidelines for the health and safety of all, and to help keep properties open in these challenging times:

Wear a face covering at all times if over the age of two, unless a medical reason prevents you from doing so safely.

Stay at least six feet from other visitors, including stepping aside on the trail to let others pass.

Please keep dogs leashed and away from other visitors at all times.

If a parking area is full, please come back at a less busy time.

Long Point Wildlife Refuge

As per the governor’s guidelines for beaches, we will be operating at reduced capacity parking in order to limit crowding across the property until further notice.

For the safety of our staff, on-site transactions have been eliminated at our gatehouses. As a result, a timed-ticketing system will be implemented for admissions and parking at Long Point. Visitors will be required to pre-purchase their parking pass online before arrival for either a morning or afternoon time slot. Purchase online tickets here

Bring and wear a face covering for all visitors above the age of two.

Groups are limited to no more than 10 people.

Beachgoers are required to maintain a 12-foot gap between their group and the next group on the ocean and pond beaches.

Organized sports and/or games are not permitted until further notice.

Chemical toilets and hand washing stations will be provided to our visitors at the parking lot. Showers will not be available until further notice.

Limited mobility transport services to the beach are suspended until further notice. Three beach-capable wheelchairs will be available at the parking lot for visitor use.

Visitors to Wasque Reservation are required, as at all our properties, to wear face coverings when walking to and from the parking area and along our boardwalks and trails. On the beach, they are required to social distance and wear face coverings when social distancing of 6-12’ cannot be maintained. Groups of beachgoers are required to sit 12’ apart from the nearest blanket or towel.