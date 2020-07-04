Sponsored: Polly Hill Arboretum COVID rules

Polly Hill Arboretum

Enjoy nature while keeping safe! We invite you to visit our grounds but ask that you please follow current medical and epidemiological advice that recommends keeping at least six feet from other individuals and wearing masks when encountering others on our grounds.

Our grounds remain open from dawn to dusk. However, all buildings are closed to the general public, volunteers, and delivery companies.

Our public bathrooms are closed for the time being.

Please note — periodically our grounds will be closed during the day to allow maintenance activities to proceed unimpeded. Notification of this will be found at our entryway and also posted on our website and publicized ahead of time on social media.

All public tours and programs are canceled until further notice.

Dogs are not allowed at the Arboretum.