Sponsored: TrailsMV app

TrailsMV is a free app created by Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation for those who love exploring the Vineyard’s trails. It covers all Island conservation properties open to the public, including 200 miles of trails.

Key features:

Up-to-date accurate maps of all the open-to-the-public trails.

Detailed property information and photographs.

An Outings feature offering special walks or rides.

Ability to pinpoint your location and show you the direction you are headed.

Helps you explore with confidence.

Works without cell service or WIFI.

Information about interesting events.

Conservation organization information.

Download free from the App Store or Google Play.