Aaron James Tripp, recently of Falmouth and previously of Martha’s Vineyard, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Massachusetts General Hospital.

A graveside service for the burial of his remains will be held on Saturday, July 11, at 11 am in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Pacific Avenue, in Oak Bluffs. Please share a memory or a story during this time; a celebration of his life will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear at that time.

Donations in Aaron’s memory may be made to Felix Neck, Mass Audubon, P.O. Box 494, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or at massaudubon.org/get-outdoors/wildlife-sanctuaries/felix-neck.

Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.