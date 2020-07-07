Edgartown designates curbside pickup spots

You may see some rare empty parking spots on Main Street in Edgartown, but don’t stay there for long.

Edgartown has designated 10 new curbside pickup zones for restaurants to help support the businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Edgartown was the first Island town to float the idea of outdoor dining as restrictions on indoor dining were still in place and has since implemented the idea. But limited indoor and outdoor seating has still made to-go orders popular so designated zones in town have been set up with five-minute parking.

The Edgartown police department posted photos of the signs and asked for help from the public to keep the zones to picking up food orders only.

“Please help us by strictly adhering to the 5 minute guideline so everyone can take advantage of these parking spots,” the post reads.