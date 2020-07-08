Library offers artist talk with Kevin Blythe Sampson

In this virtual talk presented by the Chilmark library on Wednesday, July 15, at 5 pm, Kevin Sampson, a featured artist in the Mariposa Museum’s exhibit “Freedom Songs,” will discuss his interactive, found-object assemblage being created at Union Chapel from July 12 to 19. Sampson will create a sculpture incorporating objects found on the Vineyard or donated by the community. Its theme will be “The Legend of the Flying Africans” from African American oral history. According to a press release from the library, in the sculpture, the Flying Africans will become a metaphor for the #Black Lives Matter movement, powered by youth who can no longer accept the failings of a society they are to inherit. Like the Igbos in the legend, they will don wings and sail toward change and a home offering a better future and new normal, the release says.

Sampson is a found-object assemblage artist from Ironbound, N.J. Raised in a civil rights family, the release says, his first career as a police detective in Newark gave him “a unique perspective on the human condition.”

Admission is free. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up for the Zoom invitation. The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Chilmark Public Library. For more information, call 508-645-3360 or 508-560-1147.