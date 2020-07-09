Herbert N. Bianchi, 91, of Vineyard Haven died on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. He was the husband of Osmana (Boschi) Bianchi.

Herbert worked for Boston Edison Electric for 36 years. A committal service will be held in the Holy Cross Cemetery, 175 Broadway St. in Malden, on Saturday, July 11, at 12 pm; meet outside the mausoleum. Please arrive one hour prior at 11 am for a period of visitation. Please practice social distancing, and wear a mask at all times.

Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guest book and information.