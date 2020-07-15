Dishing: What’s Cooking?

1 of 12

When we first planned an article for this issue, we were excited to have conversations with chefs from around the Island about their plans and visions for this new decade of food. And then the coronavirus arrived and many of our beloved Island restaurants were forced to shut their doors and completely rethink what they do. Then we wondered if the start of this new decade would be defined by physical distance, masks, gloves, and new and necessary cleaning protocols.

We are delighted to report that while yes, everyone has safety and health as their top priority, once again our Island food community has proven itself to be resourceful, creative and incredibly thoughtful. So we tip our hats to them and so appreciate the lengths that each restaurant has gone to to accommodate this new normal as they continue making and feeding us delicious food.

All of the restaurants listed are doing some form of takeout/curbside pickup. At press time, Governor Baker had just announced the start of Phase 2, which will allow for some in-restaurant dining (with restrictions); please call each restaurant to confirm that they are doing more than takeout. Some towns are in the process of approving sidewalk and streetside dining. Call first!

Here are the highlights:

Down Island

Edgartown

Alchemy Meaghan Robinson says, “We have really focussed on upping our takeout game. We really took a lot of time choosing new take packaging materials and thinking about how to make delicious food that can travel. Make the experience more enjoyable. Our burgers and truffle fries are of course super popular, but we also wanted to focus on and offer food, meals that people aren’t going to make for themselves that would feel like a treat and to offer meals for a family or small group.” So the menu now includes family style dinners for a minimum of two. Meaghan also talked about exploring the idea of their chefs coming to people’s homes and possibly delivery. They also have cocktail kits available, and delivery. (508)627-9999; alchemyedgartown.com

Atria Opening in June with delivery service. (508)627-5850; atriamv.com

Bettini at Harbor View Hotel Takeout will be available seven days a week from 4 to 8 pm; taking pre-orders starting at 12 pm. (508)627-3761; harborviewhotel.com/dining

Black Sheep Mark Expanded prepared food offerings, 20-22 items. Expanding to about 30-32 items. Prepared foods ready to go. (508)338-7770 blacksheeponmv.com 17 Airport Road

China House Edgartown Open every day 12 to 8 pm. mvchinahouse.com/page

Detente Partnering with goodlifemv.com for home provisioning, including prepared foods by Detente. detentemv.com

Dip02539 5 am to 4 pm. 508-627-7725; 241 Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road

Dock Street Coffee Shop 6:30 am to 1:30 pm, (508)627-5232; 2 Dock St.

Edgartown Diner 8 am to 2 pm, Friday through Sunday. edgartowndinermv.com

Espresso Love 8 am to 4 pm. espressolove.com

Edgartown Pizza edgartownpizzamenu.com

The Fish House, at the airport. Great takeout/take home. (508)693-00055; 17 Airport Rd. thefishhousemv.com

Great Harbor Market Open 7 am to 2 pm; call to order: (508)694-6888. Offering sandwiches, subs, breakfast items, and more. 199 Upper Main St.

L’Etoile Online ordering is from 1-5 pm for same-day pickup from 5-8 pm. letoile.net

Lucky Hank’s. Food to go. luckyhanksmv.com

Morning Glory Farm Morning Glory has gone virtual! Sign up for their CSA. Shop online and drive up for pick up. Local asparagus, strawberries, zucchini bread here we come. Meg Athearn says, “We’re really proud of our staff for meeting the challenges of Covid. Robert Lionette has upped his production of soups to go and revamped the bakery and salad bar for takeaway style food. Susie Crowley was incredibly optimistic about rethinking the setup of the store. We now only have 13 customers at a time. And K.C. Mazer, our wholesale manager, came up with the option. Speaking of curbside, we’re hoping to have as many items as we can online. By the 4th, we should have 80% of our store online.” She pauses and reflects, “In a way, because we are a farm, we had a leg up. We are used to things not going our way — crops failing, pests,” She laughs. “I just feel so grateful to our community as well. Our first offering of CSA shares sold out in 2 hours.” Morning Glory will also be at the West Tisbury Farmers Market — both Wednesdays and Saturdays. And they will also be at Edgartown’s new Sunday open air market that Julia Celeste of Rosewater has organized. “We feel really excited to be working with other businesses and farmers in Edgartown.” shop.morninggloryfarm.com

The Port Hunter/The Covington In an incredible pivot, Ted and Patrick Courtney have completely rethought their business and revised their offerings. And we must confess that when we talked to Patrick about their plans, we could not help but feel impressed and inspired — they had thought of everything: safety being number one, streamlining food production, really thoughtful, innovative ways they could serve their customers the best food the best way. They even created an App! Patrick told us, “We are so fortunate to have a tight knit group — an extraordinary team.” The brothers, who grew up in Edgartown, have turned the Covington into the team’s food production facility and the Port Hunter into a pantry where the prepared food is also delivered to the public. There are Covington Meal Kits for two or four that can be scaled up, replete with wine pairings. Four different house made pastas with prepared sauces, parmesan, baguettes, burger buns, focaccia. Of course they will also have the Port Hunter classics tweaked for travel: burgers, brussels sprouts, chicken sandwiches. And they have also worked with their master bartender Trevor Ashish to design take home craft cocktail kits, featuring their top five or six drinks from both restaurants. Check out the theporthunter.com/menu and thecovingtonrestaurant.com/menu Online ordering available Wednesday through Sunday from 3 pm to 8 pm. And check out the mobile app and online platform: The Port Supply Co., which allows Islanders to order food and other goods for contactless pickup and delivery. theportsupply.com/en

R&B’s Eatery Open for breakfast and lunch Monday through Saturday 6:30 am to 2 pm. All lunches will be $8.75. 258 Upper Main St.

Rockfish Open Wednesday through Sunday night. Open 4 to 8 pm. Call (508)627-9967 to order. Rockfishedgartown.com

Square Rigger At the Triangle, this circa 1800s sea captain’s house has classic New England steak and seafood. (508)627-9968; squareriggerresraurant.com

The Newes From America thenewesfromamerica.com

The Terrace (508)627-6227; theterracemv.com

Town Bar MV Town will be open Wednesday through Saturday weekly for pick up from 3 to 8 pm. Food is prepared ready to serve and they are also offering DIY Flatbread kits, as well as wine and beer. Orders can be placed online at toasttab.com/town-bar-and-grill-mv or by phone; credit cards only will be accepted. Gift cards are available for purchase: toasttab.com/town-bar-and-grill-mv/giftcards; townbarmv.com/menu/

Wharf Open every day but Sunday for , 5 to 8 pm. wharfpubmv.com

Oak Bluffs

Bangkok Thai Lunch and dinner. 67 Circuit Avenue; (508)696-6322. bangkokcapecod.com

The Barn Bowl & Bistro Menu plus buckets of fried chicken available for online ordering Tuesday through Saturday 4 to 8 pm. (508)696-9800 or thebarnmv.com

Ben & Bills Open for the season! Chocolate and ice cream to go. Benandbillsmv.com 20A Circuit Avenue

Biscuits Try their biscuits (of course) and all the other great breakfast and lunch fare that gets lines out the door. Open for takeout as of mid-June. Check back about dine-in. (508)693-2033; 26 Lake Ave, mvbiscuits.com

The Cardboard Box Chef and Owner Ben DeForest has been open since the Island closed down. He hired food safety officer Troy Nuenberg to help refit and rethink the way he cooks food — for safety and flavor. Ben says, “We had to reexamine everything. How the staff works and moves in the space, what food we make that will travel well — there are a whole bunch of things you can’t do in a cardboard box that you can do on a plate — and how we can deliver it to our customers safely so that it feels like an enjoyable experience. This is not the time for culinary inventions such as sugar balloons. I’m thinking about peasant food ideas with modern preparations. I’m focused on cooking delicious food. And I want to give a shout out to Reliable and all the other vendors who have kept our town running.” Ben also notes he will be offering some provisions including a chicken stock, baguettes, house made sweet Thai chili vinegar, pickled onions, and fresh ramen noodles. Dinner Thursday through Saturday, 3 to 8 pm, Call to order: (508)338-2621. Order online: thecardboardbox.com. Menus can be found on Instagram: @thecardboardboxmv.

Chowder Company Get the Island’s Best of the Vineyard chowder to go. (508)696-3000; mvchowder.com

Coop deVille Owner Petey Berndt says, “This is our 35th anniversary on the harbor in O.B. We specialize in fresh seafood and have the biggest selection of craft beer on MV with such a beautiful view. We were planning a big party.” He sighs, “But now this. Our landlord is being wonderful. We can use their picnic tables outside. And on our first three days open, we sold 300 pounds of chicken wings. We also have our shuck shack. I was so excited about this year — we started working with IGI on composting. Got all the right materials — environmentally correct. Stopped using plastic cups and transitioned over to cups we can wash. And now everything is to go. It feels like we are going backwards. It’s unfortunate. We’re down 85%. I have three employees who have worked here for more than 20 years. I don’t know what is going to happen. Sun’s out today. We’re going to give it our all.” Call (508)693-3420 or coopdevillemv.com

Cottage City Oysters Delivery of oysters, seaweed, urchin, and lil’ necks, Island fishermen’s clams and sea scallops, fresh off their boats and delivered to people’s doorsteps. cottagecityoysters.com

Deon’s Kitchen noon to 6 pm. (508)627-0330 or chefdeon.com

Dilly’s Taqueria Open Wednesday through Sunday 11 am to 8 pm, located at the Ritz Cafe. dillystaqueria.com

Dos Mas Every day 5 to 11 pm. dosmasmv.com Circuit Ave

Giordano’s Restaurant A classic slice!! Order online. giordanos.com/curbside-pickup

Jimmy Seas For pickup, they will be dropping the salad usually included with their entrees for now, and dropping the price of each entree by $10. Wine will be available by the bottle as well. (508) 687-9804 32 Kennebec Ave

Linda Jeans Open from 7 am to 7 pm daily, and serving breakfast all day. lindajeansrestaurantmv.com/

The Lookout Monday through Friday 4 to 9 pm, Saturday and Sunday 11:30 am to 9 pm. lookoutmv.com/

Mocha Mott’s. Coffee and baked goods each day; check Facebook for hours: facebook.com/Mocha.Motts/; mochamotts.com.

Nancy’s/Noman’s Stephen Ferguson and his team are figuring it out. “We are very fortunate as both Nancy’s and Noman’s are workable in this new normal. Nancy’s has the snack bar and takeout. And Noman’s has a huge outdoor space. At the moment, we are offering , making sure that all of our offerings will travel well. We are also ramping up our online presence, preparing a comprehensive, easy-to-use online store. Right now customers can order online. And we’re hoping that at some point in June we can have guests come and eat outside. We have a giant counter where there is space for social distancing. People can order from their mobile phones while “dining in” and we can page you when the food is ready. We have also been offering family meal kits, picnic box lunches and daily specials with beer and wine to go as we navigate the new norm!” Like others, Noman’s is considering offering a few signature pantry items such as their green goddess vegetable dip and offering mocktails that can become cocktails at home. nomansmv.com

Ocean View Restaurant and Tavern This classic Island spot is closed at press time, but plans are to reopen with new menus. (508)693-2207; 16 Chapman Ave., on Washington Park; oceanviewrestaurantmv.com

Offshore Ale Open for takeaway Call (508)693-2626 or text your order to (774)836-4956 or offshoreale.com

Sea Smoke Nothing says summer more than BBQ! Dan Sauer and Wenonah Madison serve up finger licking ribs, coleslaw, and corn pudding, all with wine to go! Accepting online orders. seasmokemv.com

Seaweeds MV As they tell it, “ Seaweed’s is a queer-owned natural wine bar serving Island-sourced produce, meat and cheese with breakfast, family-style dinners and a small but well-curated grocery section.” Olivia Pattison (she/her) and Danielle Pattavina (they/them) have worked together for many years. First, at the Beach Plum in Menemsha (Olivia, the pastry chef; Danielle, the general manager), then pop-up dinners at Dock Street Coffee Shop in Edgartown and dinners at The Farm Institute. Over the years an idea developed: what if they made a restaurant that was part dive bar, part favorite neighborhood haunt that served natural wine and simple meals with the best Island products? And then it happened! Moments before COVID. The two signed the lease on February 28th. But Olivia (also known as the phenomenal bread baker Cinnamon Starship) and Danielle went with it and are now featuring amazing natural wine and delicious food. For updates on hours, daily changing menus and the rotating wine list, checking their instagram account: @seaweed_mv. Or call: 508-338-7954. 16 Kennebec Ave.

Sharky’s Oak Bluffs Open seven days a week from 4:30 to 7:30 pm, serving a limited menu. sharkyscantina.com/menu.html

Stella Salumeria Delivering prepared meals, all $9.99, by J. Pace & Son, and croissants and bread by Maison Villatte, the French bakery in Falmouth. All items offered by Stella may be purchased at Jim’s Package Store as well, or by delivery with any Jim’s products. If you’d strictly like goods from Stella Salumeria, please call (508)246-9535 for delivery. For items offered by Stella in addition to Jim’s Package Store products, please call (508)693-0236. 6 Circuit Avenue Ext.

Sweet Life One can hear Hal and Erin Ryerson’s children in the background as Erin rattles off how they are “transitioning from fine dining to delivering food in boxes.” She laughs, “So much of what we do at our restaurant doesn’t translate to travel. So we have been focused on designing a whole new menu. And revamping our website. It’s been a bit of a rabbit hole. And who knows what will happen?” It’s a great question, but what they have come up with for now sounds great: amazing take out. Sign us up. Erin says, “As the summer progresses and we have more of a sense of what we can and cannot do and what works, we may be offering meal kits and food gift bags, some sort of wine club, things that will give people a head start on their home cooked meals — homemade pasta for sale by the pound, along with stocks and broths. Sounds sweet. sweetlifemv.com

Vineyard Haven

Art Cliff Diner Open for Donation If You Can program — food available for . Please, please donate, if you can afford to, in place of regular payment. Chef and owner Gina Stanley says, “I think a lot of people appreciate what we are doing. People have been extremely generous — over tipping, over paying, to help subsidize the people who can’t pay. We want to ensure that people who can’t pay for a meal still get one.” We say, “Go Gina Stanely, go! You are our heroine, an amazing cook, and true community leader. Thank you!” And for those who are over-tipping, over paying, thank you too. Keep on keepin’ on! 508-693-1224; Artcliffdiner.com

Beach Road At press time, Mary and Jackson had moved all food operations to their West Tisbury State Road kitchen and are offering their delicious fare from there; stay tuned for summer plans for Beach Road; beachroadmv.com. Order to go from State Road: stateroadrestaurant.com

Black Dog Bakery Cafe 7 am to 6 pm, Monday through Saturday and 7 am to 4 pm Sunday. (508)696-8192; theblackdog.com/pages/the-black-dog-bakery-cafe

Black Dog Tavern from 4 to 8 pm. (508)693-9223. Order online. theblackdog.com/pages/the-black-dog-tavern

Bobby B’s Open normal hours for Island-wide delivery and takeout. (508)693-8266; bobbybsmv.com

Chef Amy’s Food Truck Open daily (except rainy days) 11 am to 6 pm; 61 Beach Road, Vineyard Haven; call to order: (508)857-8783.

Frankies Chef and Owner Ky Keenan is out of breath as she answers the phone. She is feeding her daughter lunch and getting ready to open Frankie’s Market in the former Not Your Sugar Mamas location in Vineyard Haven. She will be offering plant based cheeses, casseroles, grab and go salads, grab and go dips, and soups to go. “The market will also offer Be Well herbs, a whole bunch of curated plant based foods, MV Salt, and Chilmark coffee. We will also have smoothies and flatbreads made to order. I am so excited to be offering this to the community,” Ky says. Frankie’s is due to open in June. frankiesmarket.com

Garde East Online orders may be placed up to one day prior for pickup. Picnic baskets now available. Order a basket, and receive 50% off any bottle(s) of wine. gardeeast.com

Golden Bull Brazilian steakhouse. and delivery every day from 11 am to 8 pm.13 Beach Street Extension, Vineyard Haven.

Juice by the Sea Plant-based meals and fresh-pressed juices available for ordering via phone at (781)385-0015 or email at juicebythesea@gmail.com

La Soffitta Open on Tuesday through Saturday 5 to 9 pm. Proprietor Stephen Bowen tells Edible that “For now, we are offering takeout, offering family style and our new regular menu.” Who doesn’t want some Calabrian sprouts? To learn more about Vineyard Haven’s Italian : https://www.lasoffitta.com

Little House Café Jenik Munafo and Merrick Carreiro were about to sell their beloved cafe, but then Covid19 arrived so they continue to be at the helm, cooking up our favorite breakfast, lunch and dinner recipes. Merrick told us, “We are honored to continue serving “food made with love” to our community during these unprecedented times. We feel fortunate to have a menu well suited for takeout and a beautiful yard that will allow for outdoor seating. We look forward to when we can open the doors and welcome our customers back inside Little House.” Offering menu items for takeout only from 11 am to 6 pm. Order and pay online, or call (508)687-9794. Please come to the window near the main entrance. littlehousemv.com

Mikado Open every day for 4 to 8 pm. Wine and beer available. Phone orders and credit card payment only! mikadomv.com

Net Result Now offering all food orders by phone, and delivery by request. mvseafood.com/

Porto Pizza Open for delivery and . Free delivery to Edgartown and Oak Bluffs, will meet at West Tisbury School for up-Island deliveries. Regular menu available. Open 7 days a week, from 11 am to 8 pm. portopizzamv.com/

Rocco’s Pizza Open 11:30 am to 8 pm Monday through Friday, and 4 to 8 pm Saturday and Sunday. Pizza and fried food only on Sunday. marthasvineyardpizza.com/

Salvatore’s Salvatore della Torre brings his Italian roots to Martha’s Vineyard. When asked what he is excited about cooking this season, Salvatore says, “I’m Italian. Pasta.” And laughs. Right now Salvatore’s is open to go. But they are hoping to have seating outside where people can feast on their eggplant parmigiana with homemade sauce or an insalata di rucola and feel transported to Salvatore’s hometown of Positano SOON. (508)687-9457 salvatoresristorante.com

Scottish Bakehouse menu available. Please give 48 hours notice for bulk orders, catering, and tailgate menus. scottishbakehousemv.com

Sweet Bites Double fudge. Raspberry Mascarpone. Cakes and more cakes! Open 8 am to 2 pm. sweetbitesmv.com/about-us

Waterside Market daily 7:30 am to 4 pm, Friday burger night with 2-for-1 burgers. watersidemarket.com

Woodland Variety and Grill Still open as a convenience store and restaurant. Breakfast and lunch 7 am to 2:30 pm and groceries available 7 am to 4 pm Monday through Saturday. woodlandvarietyandgrill.com

Vineyard Caribbean Cuisine Open daily except on Sundays from 10 am to 7 pm for . Call (508)338-7077. 13 Beach Rd.

Up-Island

Aquinnah

Aquinnah Shop Open for take out Thursdays to Sundays from noon to 7 pm. (508) 645-3867 theaquinnahshop.com

Outermost Inn In late April, Alexandra Taylor laughs and says, “Right now I feel like I am running this business like a lemonade stand.” Alex, daughter of Hugh and Jeanne, has taken the helm of the Outermost and was excited to be offering popular and amazing off season lunches until Covid arrived. Now she has pivoted after some “deep cleaning” and is now making “picnic baskets — think sandwiches and salads and coolers of sorts, think beach snacks and beer, or rosé.” And then she texted in early June to tell us The Outermost is excited to be “Open for outdoor dining, which will include grilling and seating with one of the best views on the Island. And YES, Kimchi oysters! The Outermost Inn will be open June 18th for Outdoor dining 5-7:30 and will be open Thursday -Sunday. Soon following: opening for dinner on Wednesday and Tuesday evenings as well. Alex is also excited to say they will be offering an outdoor Sunday Brunch 10-2. Picnic baskets, dinner with a view, brunch. Three excellent reasons to head up-Island! outermostinn.com

Orange Peel Bakery Juli Vanderhoop has been “Moving as much food to the people as I possibly can.” And she is not kidding. We honestly cannot believe she is doing ALL that she is doing. First, she has created a virtual up island grocery system for between 60-70 families right now, ordering an entire 18 wheeler full of food, including vegetables, proteins, cheeses, milk, juice, soups, paper towels, toilet paper, herbs, IGI greens, Katama Kombucha. What about her bakery? Oh yes, there’s that too. Pizza to go, sourdough breads, bagels by the dozen. She is also planting blueberries, getting trees ready for mushroom growth. She’s ordered wood for raised bed gardens. When asked how she is doing this all, she says, “Well, I’m busy as hell. And I’m not going to open my shop at the Cliffs. It’s too much. I can and will use that as a back up kitchen.” She is grateful that her neighbor and fellow foodie Alexandra Taylor of the Outermost came over and helped her sort out pricing. “That was incredible.” And her son Eamon is also lending a hand. “This whole situation just breaks my heart. I felt I had to do something,” she said. We say thank you, Juli, for doing so much. orangepeelbakery.net

Chilmark

The Chilmark General Store Jennifer LoRusso and Joel Glickman have redesigned their up-Island outpost for safe, delicious pizza, sandwiches, salads, and groceries. Jennifer tells us, “The whole grocery section will be online for pick up. For pizza, there will be pick up points on the porch or we can deliver them to people’s cars. Customers will be able to pick a time slot and will be texted when their food is ready.” Jennifer sighs, “The only thing we are not sure about is whether or not we will be able to have our made-to-order sandwiches. I fear we will not have the space to staff for that. But we will have prepared sandwiches and salads.” So sad that there will be no Chilmark porch hang time, but so good to know that we can still have a slice with sand on our feet. chilmarkgeneralstore.com

Chilmark Tavern Owner Jenna Sprafkin echoes Ben DeForest’s sentiments: “It’s time to swap out the tweezers for to-go boxes filled with wonderful food. People don’t want to eat fancy food right now. They want to be comforted. So we are focusing on delicious, nutritious food with a lot of veggie options. Chef Andrew Burkill and sous chef Mike Muraco are now making food to go. We are also offering pre-packaged mixes so people can bring home and make their own signature Chilmark Tavern cocktails. ” Take out. For menu: chilmarktavern.com. (508)645-9400

Larsen’s Fish Market Lobsters, chowder, oysters, oh my! Open 10 am to 5pm, call (508)645-2680 to order. larsensfishmarket.com/

Menemsha Fish Market “The whole fish … and nothing but the fish.” Open daily from 11 am to 5 pm. Please call ahead with your order, send one person in to pick it up, and follow the 6-foot rule. Credit cards are appreciated for payment. Offering value-packed specials and variety packs to reduce the need for multiple trips. menemshafishmarket.net/

West Tisbury

North Tisbury Farm Market Rose Willett has upped her game this year. And is online for pick up. Maison Villatte bread and pastries, french yogurt, an extraordinary cheese selection, crackers, coffee, excellent meat, vegetables, hard to find pantry items that can turn a home cooked meal into a feast, fruit, and flowers. Special enough to make an extra stop (did someone say chocolate croissants?), but also easy for every day (orange juice and eggs!). northtisburyfarm.com/

7a Foods Wenonah says, “We are making safety a priority — I want my staff and customers to all feel good. So right now either Dan and or I are at the store, making sure that everyone is respecting the guidelines. Right now we are using the extra cases in our store to supply our staff with milk, cheese, eggs, and some vegetables so they don’t have to also go to the store. And we are looking at how we can expand this and offer the same thing to the community by stocking pantry items. But folks can still also order things like T-shirts and gift cards on our website. Really, we are keeping it very simple so we can do it well.” She laughs,”At least, for now.” Open for pick-up only, Monday to Saturday, 8 am to 2 pm. Breakfast from 8 to 11 am. Lunch from 11 am to 2 pm. (508)693-4636. 7afoods.com/

Plane View Open for pick up daily. Breakfast 7 to 11 am. Lunch 11 am to 2 pm. Microwavable dinners available. mvyairport.com/dining/

State Road Order online for all your favorite State Road foods. stateroadrestaurant.com/

Woods, The Lambert’s Cove Inn Inn proprietor Keya Cain says their mantra right now is “Stay flexible. We are planning for every contingency, but we do have this extraordinary 8 acre property where there is space. So we are lucky that way. ” Dinners will be reservation only. Pop up dinners will begin in late June. lambertscoveinn.com/dining-marthas-vineyard