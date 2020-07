On Wednesday, the U.S. Postal Service announced that it is expanding package pickup hours on the Island. In a press release, expanded weekend hours were announced. Here they are:

Vineyard Haven

Dutch-door service

Saturday, 7 am – 5 pm

Sunday, 8 am – 12 pm

Edgartown

Saturday, package pickup 7 am – 1 pm

Sunday, package pickup 8 am – 12 pm

Oak Bluffs

Saturday, package pickup 12 pm – 4 pm

West Tisbury

Saturday, package pickup 12 pm – 4 pm

Chilmark

Saturday, package pickup 12 pm – 3 pm