Stephen Wesley Lewis, 80, of Oak Bluffs, passed away on July 23, 2020, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 1, at 10 am at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Pacific Avenue, Oak Bluffs. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stephen’s memory can be made to Alcoholics Anonymous, General Service Office, P.O. Box 459, Grand Central Station, New York, NY, 10163, or online at contribution.aa.org/. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper.