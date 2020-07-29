Whitman man charged with indecent exposure

A Whitman man is being charged with disorderly conduct and indecent exposure after police allegedly found him passed out next to the entrance of the Summercamp Hotel.

According to a police report, Oak Bluffs Police officers found John Canty, 48, “passed out and naked from the waist down, laying on a couch directly next to the entrance to the hotel.”

Officers made multiple attempts to wake Canty. When he woke up, the report states, Canty was “clearly intoxicated, bloodshot, and glassy eyes, and extremely slow and lethargic,” and his “underwear was lodged in between the cushion and back support of the couch, his plaid shorts were next to his head.”

According to the report, two teenage girls had to be guided by officers so as “to not see Canty in his nude state.”

Due to his level of intoxication, police led Canty to their cruiser to be transported to the Dukes County jail.

Canty pleaded not guilty, and was released on personal recognizance.