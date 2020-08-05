Coming up at the West Tisbury library

On Thursday, August 6, at 10 am, the West Tisbury library hosts Heather Capece as she leads an online Kids’ Pastel Class for ages 7 to 14. If you don’t have pastels at home, the library has a few sets available to pick up curbside. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to join. Capece will also be teaching an online Crafting Class for Kids ages 7 to 14 on Thursday at 11 am. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to join. At 5 pm, everyone is invited to join the library for the second annual Dionis Coffin Riggs Day of Poetry, on Zoom. This event will feature readings by Dionis Montrowl, Cynthia Riggs, Peter Lederman, Christopher Legge, Georgia Morris, Arnie Reisman, Brooks Robards, Fan Ogilvie, Susan Puciul, Annette Sandrock, Valerie Sonnenthal, Ellen Story, and Warren Woessner. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up.

Friday, August 7, at 8 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly teaches an all-levels Kripalu Flow Yoga Class via Zoom. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky will lead a weekly Balance Class through Zoom. Her classes meet on Mondays and Fridays at 11:30 am. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join. At 3 pm, K.T. Herr will lead an online “Deep Dive” Poetry Craft Class. According to the library’s press release, this is a generative class centered in collaboration, and participants will discuss a selection of poems together as a group focusing on a particular aspect of craft, such as line breaks, enjambment, titling, extended metaphor, and more. There will be prompts and writing time designed to encourage playfulness and discovery related to the craft elements at hand, the release says. Email kt.herr@gmail.com to sign up.

Saturday, August 8, at 9:30 am, Judy Kranz continues her weekly online Pilates Classes. Her classes are also offered Tuesdays at 8:30 am. Email rrooney@clamsnet.org to sign up for one or both classes.

Monday, August 10, at 11:30 am, children’s librarian Mikaela Lawson will host a fairytale-themed storytime on Zoom. Email mlawson@clamnset.org to join. At 7 pm, join Niki Patton for Writers Read. This event features community members reading short original prose pieces. Both fiction and nonfiction readings are welcome. Each reader is allotted eight minutes to read. Critique to follow reading is optional. Sign up to be a reader or listener at this event by emailing Niki at gaia1muse@gmail.com.

Tuesday, August 11, from 11 am to 4 pm, kids and families can pick up a curbside craft kit to take home. Call the library when you are in the parking lot, and a librarian will bring out a bag of crafting supplies for you. At 3:30 pm, Heather Capece will teach a virtual watercolor class for kids. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 4:30 pm, Capece will teach a virtual watercolor class for teens and adults. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to join. At 6:30 pm, join the library for a virtual drawing class for teens and adults led by Jen Burkin. Learn the basics of drawing with charcoal and ink. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to join.

Wednesday, August 12, at 8 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly will lead a weekly Chair Yoga and Meditation class on Zoom. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join. At 10:30 am, join the library for a virtual traditional storytime with children’s librarian Mikaela Lawson. Contact mlawson@clamsnet.org to join. At 4:30 pm, the library hosts a virtual book talk featuring Miriam Feldman in conversation with Tony Shalhoub. This will be a reading and discussion from Miriam’s new book, “He Came In With It: A Portrait of Motherhood and Madness.” Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up.