Jewish Book Festival comes to the Island

Moment Magazine, in partnership with the Chilmark library and the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center, announces the Martha’s Vineyard Jewish Book Festival, celebrating authors whose books illuminate the Jewish world and beyond, according to a press release from the Chilmark library. This year’s festival will be held August 25 to 29 in a virtual format.

The festival will open Tuesday, August 25, at 4:30 pm with “The March Continues: The Message of Civil Rights Pioneers Martin Luther King Jr. and Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel and What It Means For Our Time” with Susannah Heschel, professor of Jewish Studies at Dartmouth College, and Rich Michelson, author of “As Good As Anybody, the story of the friendship about the friendship between two icons of social justice.”

On Wednesday, August 26, at 4:30 pm, Moment editor-in-chief and awardwinning journalist Nadine Epstein will share reflections about her friend and mentor Elie Wiesel in “A Moment of Inspiration: Lessons for Today from Elie Wiesel.” Epstein will also discuss her book, “Elie Wiesel: An Extraordinary Life and Legacy.”

On Thursday, August 27, at 4:30 pm, poet and journalist Aimee Ginsburg Bikel will present “Theodore Bikel: Love, Laughter and Tears.” She will speak about her husband’s life and legacy and discuss her awardwinning book, “Theodore Bikel’s The City of Light.”

The festival finale will take place on Saturday, August 29, at 4:30 pm with former New Yorker Cartoon Editor, Bob Mankoff. In “Bob Mankoff: Stand Up for Cartoons,” he will unravel the mysteries of Jewish humor and share favorite cartoons from his career and awardwinning book, “Have I Got A Cartoon For You! The Moment Magazine Book of Jewish Cartoons.”

“Moment is delighted to partner with these two venerable Vineyard institutions to launch this exciting festival,” says Moment editor-in-chief Epstein in the press release.

Moment Magazine (momentmag.com) was founded in 1975. The Chilmark Free Public Library (chilmarklibrary.org) has served Martha’s Vineyard for 124 years. The Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center (mvhc.us) is celebrating 75 years on the Island.

Admission is free. Sponsored by the Friends of the Chilmark Library, Moment Magazine, and the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center. To sign up for the virtual events, email tthorpe@clamsnet.org.