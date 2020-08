Suzanne Bunker, 74, of Oak Bluffs, died on Monday, August 3, 2020, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

A graveside service will be held in Abel’s Hill Cemetery at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear at that time. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.