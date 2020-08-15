In Season: Lobster and Sweet Corn Fritters

I created this recipe for my cookbook, Vineyard Harvest, which was published 15 years ago. This recipe is one of the most stolen, and I mean that with love. Lots of chefs — from caterers to private chefs — added it to their repertoire, and I thank them because these fritters are seriously delicious and simple. They can be fried ahead of time and reheated which doesn’t always work with fried food; these hold up really well. You can serve them with a cocktail sauce or maybe a lemon aioli.

Lobster and Sweet Corn Fritters

Serves 8

Heat oil in a deep pan on a stovetop or use a home deep fryer at 350-375℉.

1 qt. frying oil

1 cup red onion, finely diced

1 cup red pepper, finely diced

1½ cups lobster meat, cooked and diced

¾ cup corn kernels, fresh off the cob; you can use frozen, just make sure they are not wet

2 cloves garlic, minced or grated

2 eggs, lightly beaten

¼ cup milk

4 Tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. black pepper

2 tsp. garlic-chili paste or 1 Tbsp. sriracha

1 cup flour

2 tsp. baking powder

Mix all ingredients except dry ingredients (salt, baking powder, and flour) in a large bowl. Combine well and add dry ingredients. I like to put a bowl of ice under the bowl of my fritter batter to keep the batter cool; it is much easier to work with. The batter should not be too loose.

When the oil is at the right temperature, use a 1oz. ice cream scoop or heaping teaspoon to try and round out into a ball. Gently add to hot oil, be careful not to splash. With tongs, move the fritters around in the hot oil so they cook to golden brown evenly.

Drain on a paper bag or paper towel.