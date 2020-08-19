Court report: July 24 – August 14

TestMV reported three new positive cases of COVID-19 on the Island on Tuesday. There have been 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Martha's Vineyard since the start of August and 79 positive cases since March.



