Court report: July 24 – August 14

July 24, 2020
Kim W. Longino, Frederick, Md.; DOB 10/19/57, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.
July 30, 2020
Richard L. Vanderford, East Falmouth; DOB 1/18/2000, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.
August 3, 2020
Rogerio V. Andrade, Edgartown; DOB 10/6/87, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial conference.
August 10, 2020
Corey S. Smith, Edgartown; DOB 2/8/93, assault on a family/household member, vandalizing property: continued to pretrial conference.
Jermaine E. Sharpe, Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/23/89, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed, must pay surfine; marked lanes violation: not responsible.
Angela Jones, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/5/88, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.
August 14, 2020
Kyle Gaffney, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/26/93, assault and battery on a family/household member, defacing property: continued to pretrial conference.
Thomas Buckley, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/5/90, assault and battery: continued to pretrial conference.