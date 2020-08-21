Mary Jane Carpenter

Mary Jane (Scheidhauer) Carpenter, 76, of Edgartown, died unexpectedly on Wednesday evening, August 19, 2020, at Massachusetts General Hospital with her son by her side. She was predeceased by her husband, H. Glenn Carpenter Jr., and survived by her son, William C. Carpenter of Virginia.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.