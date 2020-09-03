Roland G. Dumais of Yarmouth Port passed away on August 26, 2020, at the Cape Cod Hospital, after a brief incident.

He was the beloved son of the late Joseph Roland and Lorraine B. Dumais; brother of the late Jean L. Dumais. He is survived by his only brother, Robert P. Dumais Sr. of Oak Bluffs and Naples, Fla.; his nephew, Robert P. Dumais Jr. and his children, Bobby Dumais III and Amanda Dumais of Falmouth; and his nephew, Scott T. Dumais and wife Tracey and their children Kara and Danny of Norfolk and Falmouth.

Roland lived in a group home in Yarmouth Port with his friends and the best caregivers he could have asked for, especially Corrina; a very special thank-you to Corrina for all she did for Roland. He loved the people he lived with in the group home. He would often speak of how much he liked living with each and every one of them. He will be missed! Please know how much his family appreciated the care and love that was given to Roland throughout the years he spent in Yarmouth Port.

Roland was a member of the Nauset, Inc. and Cape Abilities workshop for special needs. He leaves behind lots of friends made throughout his days at the workshop.

Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Lyndon Center, 895 Mary Dunn Road, Hyannis, MA 02601.