Suzanne K. Blake, 61, of Edgartown, passed away at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on Sept. 3, 2020. She was the wife of John (“Jack”) Blake.

In addition to her husband, Suzanne is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Ryan) Mullaney (Brian), her sons, David Ryan, and John Ryan (Stephanie), and her grandchildren, Ryan, Taylor, and River.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Suzanne’s name can be made to the Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard, online at animalshelterofmv.org/donate, or by mail at Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard, 1 Pennywise Path, P.O. Box 1829, Edgartown, MA 02539.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear in this paper then.

For online guestbook and information, visit ccgfuneralhome.com.