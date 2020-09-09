M.V. Museum offers entrepreneurial scholarships

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum announced in a press release that applications for the 2020 Whale of an Idea Scholarship are now available online at mvmuseum.org/whaleofanidea. The Whale of an Idea Scholarship is a business startup pitch competition for aspiring entrepreneurs who are aged 23 or younger. The scholarship is offered to all high school seniors and college students who are Martha’s Vineyard residents or have parents or grandparents who are taxpayers on Martha’s Vineyard. The Whale of an Idea Scholarship was established in 2019, and provides financial assistance to cover a portion of college tuition costs or fulfill a students’ entrepreneurial idea.

“This scholarship is so important to the Island, where we need young people to come up with creative ways to meet the needs of our community. History shows that entrepreneurs from so many different backgrounds have been taking risks and coming up with new ideas for generations, and I hope we have an applicant pool this year as diverse as the Island itself,” interim executive director Heather Seger says in the release.

Funding for the scholarship is provided by Craig T. and Diane E. Welburn, seasonal homeowners in Oak Bluffs who, together with their four children, run Welburn Management. In addition to this scholarship, the Welburn family created the Craig T. and Diane E. Welburn Wall of Opportunity at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum. The Welburn Wall represents the remarkable diversity of entrepreneurs who have called Martha’s Vineyard home, according to the press release. The 12 people highlighted on the wall, including Judal and Eudice Brickman, Elio Silva, Charles and Henrietta Shearer, and Buddy Vanderhoop, have helped the Island thrive through their business, services, philanthropy, and creative ideas.

All completed scholarship applications must be delivered to the M.V. Museum or postmarked by Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Finalists will be interviewed via Zoom by the Whale of an Idea Scholarship Committee.