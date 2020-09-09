Merrily row your boat

Set sail for a journey through ocean-themed programs and activities as the Oak Bluffs library celebrates maritime month. Enjoy a maritime cooking class, a seaworthy book group, a name-that-item mystery show, and local history talks. If you venture beyond virtual waters and take to the land, navigate to the library to discover the colorful creatures that have taken over the windows, including an I-Spy display of fun and whimsical objects. When you are ready to head back to the high seas, take a self-led story walk to Sunset Pond. To begin your adventure, visit oakbluffslibrary.org/events/maritime-month.