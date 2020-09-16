Vehicle strike broke ferry door, SSA says

1 of 5

An interior door on the Steamship Authority ferry Nantucket, believed to have been damaged by a vehicle strike, was repaired Sept. 10, according to SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll. The damage was noticed Sept. 6. The door leads from the vehicle bay to a passenger staircase. That staircase leads to upper decks. The blow to the door smashed its push bar.

On Monday, Sept. 7, the remains of the push bar were on the floor at the bottom of the staircase. A makeshift rope and duct tape handle was affixed to the door, along with a paper sign indicating the door was broken. The Coast Guard wasn’t notified, as that was not required, according to Driscoll. The damage remains under investigation.