55Plus: Tisbury Council on Aging – October 2020

The Tisbury Senior Center is not able to have programs at the Center at this time. However, staff are at the center every day to provide one-on-one assistance by telephone or by appointment.

Food distribution is available for curbside pickup on Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 10 am – 12 noon, and Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 10 am – 12 noon.

We will have fish from the Derby to distribute on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 10 am, and Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 10 am.

We have homemade soups from Island Grown Initiative on Wednesdays. Call to pick some up!

The Fuel Assistance program will be beginning Nov. 1. We will have applications at the Center, and are available to assist you should you need help. If you need assistance with your form, Joyce is available by appointment.

A SHINE counselor will be available the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. Call the Center at 508-696-4205 for an appointment at the Tisbury Senior Center, or you may call the SHINE office directly at 508-375-6762 for assistance over the phone from their office in Barnstable Village (see the SHINE article for more information).

An elder law attorney will be available at the Tisbury Senior Center to offer legal assistance by appointment. Call 508-696-4205 to schedule.

Be on the lookout for upcoming presentations by Arthur Bergeron from Mirick, O’Connell. He will be presenting on two different subjects: “Elder Law for Singles” and “Understanding Your Medicare Options.”

Volunteers are going to be needed to deliver Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Call Joyce if you can help.