Check it out

To the Editor:

The other day I went shopping at Cronig’s, only eight items on my list, $100 in my pocket, no problem. So, of course, eight items turned into 20, and my total was $16 more than I had. “I’ll be right back with a credit card,” and out to my car I went.

“Thank you for waiting,” I said to the fellow at the register, and you can imagine my surprise when he replied, “You’re all set; somebody beat you to it.” To my incredibly generous benefactor, I say: You have restored my faith in humankind, and I thank you.

Vicky Thurber

West Tisbury