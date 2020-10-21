Climate change is not political

To the Editor:

I watched some parts of the hearings regarding Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to sit as a member of the U.S. Supreme Court. At one point, Senator Harris asked her if she believed in climate change. Barrett declined to answer the question, stating that it was a “controversial political issue.”

I dissent.

Climate change is not a political issue. It is a physical issue for this planet, and is rapidly becoming an existential threat for humans. Whether one believes that our natural world was created by a supreme being or that it has evolved over time through chemical, physical, and biological interactions does not matter. I hope we can all agree that neither God nor Mother Nature intended or anticipated that the human species would manipulate our environment to the extent that we have.

Some people argue that the climate changes we are recording and experiencing are not the result of human activity. They argue that the universe is constantly in flux, and that variations are natural. While I agree that human activity may not be the sole cause, I would like to ask the following question: Given that we humans do, in fact, expel pollutants into our atmosphere (primarily carbon dioxide for our energy production and methane from our industrialization of animals for food), how could we expect NOT to have some effect on our environment?

Another argument that is put forward is that whatever effect our actions have is so minute that it doesn’t make much of a difference. While I believe this argument is a veiled attempt to discourage and disempower us from making lifestyle and public policy changes, my answer is “So what?” Whatever efforts we make to try to alleviate the situation are similarly minute in comparison to the risk of doing nothing.

People differ in their opinions as to whether we need to simply adapt to climate change or whether we can reverse the damage. To me this is not an either/or choice. Just as we have adapted our everyday lives to COVID-19, at the same time doctors are learning better ways to treat the malady, and researchers are working with vigor on finding a vaccine. We need both approaches, adaptation and mitigation, to combat climate change.

In sum: Climate change is real, whatever its source. Humans are manipulating our natural world.

Changing our behavior to adapt and mitigate is a small price to pay, compared with the risk of doing nothing.

Bari Boyer

Chilmark